Ex-Obama Aide Says Harris Should Just Say ‘F*ck It’ And Ditch Rehearsed Answers

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett stated Tuesday on his podcast that Vice President Kamala Harris should just embrace the “fuck it” mentality when responding to interview questions.

In her latest interview, Harris spoke with celebrity Oprah Winfrey, where a clip went viral after Harris stated she would shoot an intruder if they entered her home. On his podcast “Pod Save America,” Jon Lovett praised her response, stating that one of Harris’s campaign detriments is how they’re running “an incredibly disciplined campaign.”

“I think what I like about it is the kind of joking about, ‘My staff’s going to have to clean this up a little bit’ like Trump does that kind of thing all the time. Which is like, ‘I’m not going to read the prompter. I don’t need the teleprompter — I probably shouldn’t even say this. I get in trouble for saying these things, they tell me not to say it.’ Forget the substance of it, it was a moment where she was saying, ‘Fuck the talking points. I want you to hear a little bit more from me directly,'” Lovett said.

“I think Kamala Harris is running an incredibly disciplined campaign. The problem is she’s running an incredibly disciplined campaign,” Lovett continued. “Donald Trump is anti-establishment it’s just — even though he’s fighting to preserve the wealthiest prerogatives and the traditional prerogatives of some of the most powerful forces in our country he gets to run as this rebel figure.”

Lovett continued to state how the campaign from the “fuck it” mentality as he noted how the moments could be “really valuable.” (RELATED: Fmr Clinton Pollster Says Trump Must Draw ‘Clear Economic Contrast’ With Harris, Who’s Getting By On ‘Being Liked’)

WATCH:

“And the more that we can embody that spirit of like fuck it, you know, like, ‘I don’t follow the talking points. I’m just going to tell you what I really think. I’m not just going to be a typical politician.’ Moments like that, I think, are really valuable,” Lovett said. “That’s what made it more valuable to me. ‘My staff’s going to have to clean this up,’ like that to me was my the part that really made me think like, ‘Oh that was good.'”

Following the moment between Harris and Winfrey, the vice president’s senior advisor, Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN that Harris was “joking” and stated that Harris knows “every single thing that she says will be picked apart.”

Harris has previously given word-salad responses in interviews, with political pundits warning it could be her downfall this election season. During a Sept. 13 interview with 6ABC Philadelphia’s Action News, she rambled about her middle-class upbringing and lawns while discussing how she plans to make life more affordable for Americans.

