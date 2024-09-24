‘The Harris Campaign Would Do A Fox Debate’: Bret Baier Says He Thinks Trump Is Lone ‘Hold-Up’ To Second Face-Off

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said on Tuesday that he believes Vice President Kamala Harris is willing to participate in a debate on his network, while former President Donald Trump appears to be unwilling.

Trump previously agreed to debate on Fox News on Sept. 4, but the vice president never consented to the match-up. Baier told radio host Hugh Hewitt he is surprised by Trump’s apparent reluctance to debate Harris again, asserting that he thinks Harris would now accept an invitation to debate on Fox News. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

“The latest is, I actually believe — this is me talking — that the Harris campaign would do a Fox debate … The former president has come to the conclusion that there really shouldn’t be another debate,” Baier said. “Now, his reasoning, don’t know. I always thought that it would be like a bug zapper in the backyard for the former president in that he couldn’t get away from the light of 70 million viewers and that he would have to eventually, just knowing him, you know, do it if it was on Fox and something he could agree to. I’m getting the sense from him and the campaign that they aren’t moving past it, and really the hold-up is not the Harris campaign and Fox; it is the former president.”

ABC News debate moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir faced backlash for persistently fact-checking Trump while enabling Harris to make unchallenged false statements during their Sept. 10 showdown. Trump asserted on Sept. 12 that he would not debate Harris again after her campaign requested another face-off.

“She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

CNN’s Chris Wallace said on Sept. 13 that there is no chance that Harris will debate Trump on Fox News.

“I would say that there is an absolutely 0%, what’s lower than 0, chance that she would agree to debate on Fox,” Wallace said. “Let me tell you a quick story. Back in 2019 when she was running, the president of Fox News and I, who was seen as being pretty even handed, went to meet with a bunch of the Democrats to try and get them to do town halls or do an interview. [Democratic Massachusetts Sen.] Elizabeth Warren met with us, [independent Vermont Sen.] Bernie Sanders met with us, the only Democrat who refused to meet with us off-the-record just to consider the possibility of going on Fox was Kamala Harris. There is a 0% chance that she will agree to an interview on Fox.”

Harris accepted an Oct. 23 debate with CNN, but Trump said it is “too late” because of how close it would be to the November election.

“As President Trump has said, only losers request a rematch. Kamala Harris lost the debate, and she knows it,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national press secretary, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

