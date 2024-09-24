Frank Luntz Warns Harris Border Visit Will Remind Voters About Immigration Crisis Under Biden Admin

Pollster Frank Luntz said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will call attention to bad “immigration statistics” during a planned visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harris reportedly plans to visit the southern border while on a campaign trip to the swing state of Arizona. Luntz said that Harris’ visit should have taken place earlier in her tenure as vice president. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Rambles On For Nearly Three Minutes When Asked What She Will Do To Secure The Border)

“I actually would advise against it, that her time to have gone to the border was last year or the year before that,” Luntz told “CNN News Central” host Brianna Keilar. “And now, it only highlights the fact that she hasn’t really focused on this issue, even though she had some, we can’t determine what, the actual responsibility was that she had in the administration because it’s been muddied, but this is an area that Donald Trump can say, just look at the numbers, look at the immigration statistics, look at the illegal immigration that took place under his administration and under the Biden-Harris Administration.”

Illegal immigration is a prominent issue in the 2024 campaign. Border Patrol agents have encountered over 7 million illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021, according to figures released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Residents of Springfield, Ohio, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that an influx of Haitian migrants led to an increase in traffic accidents and skyrocketed housing prices. Some crimes, including auto theft and shoplifting, climbed in Springfield after the migrants arrived.

Residents blamed the city’s struggles on the Biden administration’s border policies.

Crime involving illegal immigrants have also made national headlines, including the murders of Rachel Morin, Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray.

