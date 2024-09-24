Harris Faulkner Dukes It Out With Dem Guest Over Whether Kamala Should Debate Or Do Press Conferences

Fox News host Harris Faulkner sparred with Democratic strategist Richard Fowler Tuesday over Vice President Kamala Harris’ refusal to grant press conferences.

Harris accepted an invitation from CNN Saturday to debate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta on Oct. 23, the network reported. Fowler claimed that another debate with Trump would be a better forum for Americans to hear more from the vice president, who has not done a press conference since she replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president following his July 21 announcement that he would end his reelection bid. (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Tells Dem She ‘Didn’t Even Need Google’ To Know Kamala Harris Lied During Debate)

“Look, I think we do need to hear more from the vice president,” Fowler said after Faulkner mentioned the lack of press conferences. “But I can tell you, what’s better than a press conference is a debate. The vice president last week proposed another debate.”

WATCH:



“Actually, that’s not true,” Faulkner responded. “It wasn’t true with the last one and if you’re gonna make that, let’s put one on Fox and even the score of fact checking alone. You know we can do this.”

ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis received criticism for repeatedly interrupting Trump during the Sept. 10 debate hosted by the network and delivering so-called “fact checks” multiple times after Trump made statements during the debate. Faulkner and Fowler continued to verbally spar about the merits of press conferences versus debates.

“A 90-minute opportunity for her and Donald Trump to go at each other and talk about the issues and confront the issues in front of some of the largest audiences we’ve ever seen,” Fowler claimed. “It’s more valuable than the press conference.”

“You’re gonna have to get some fairness from the question askers and you know I feel strongly about that,” Faulkner responded. “The unfairness began at the National Association of Black Journalists there, with that, also at ABC News. I don’t go light there. I witnessed it.” (RELATED: ‘That Moment Was Not Fair’: Harris Faulkner Warns Media Is Using Race To ‘Divide’ Country After Trump’s NABJ Interview)

Faulkner was one of three journalists who interviewed Trump July 31, during an event held by the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. She singled out ABC reporter Rachel Scott over her questions towards Trump, calling the interview “not fair” during an Aug. 1 appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.