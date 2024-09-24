Harris, Trump Agree To Hold Separate Town Halls On Univision

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are gearing up for two town halls in October aimed at engaging the Hispanic electorate, Univision announced on Tuesday.

Univision will host two separate events moderated by journalist Enrique Acevedo, allowing both candidates to address concerns from undecided Hispanic voters, according to the Spanish-language network. Trump will appear first from Miami, Florida, on Oct. 8, followed by Harris from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 10, with both events set to broadcast at 10 p.m. ET with Spanish translation.

“There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the U.S., making them the largest minority in the country, with the power to influence the outcome of the race for the White House and the future of the nation,” Daniel Coronell, president of Noticias Univision, said in a statement.

Polls indicate a tight race in both states, with Trump slightly ahead at 50% to Harris’s 46% in Florida, while Harris leads in Nevada at 48% over Trump’s 45%. Harris has agreed to participate in a second debate with Trump on Oct. 23, however, Trump has declined another debate. (RELATED: Harris Flatlines In Post-Debate Polls Despite Claims Of Victory)

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.’ Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sept. 12.

“Two nights ago Donald Trump and I had our first debate, and I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate because this election and what is at stake could not be more important,” Harris said in response.

