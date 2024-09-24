Officials Reopen Beaches In San Diego That Were Closed For Over 1,000 Days

California’s County of San Diego reopened some beaches Sunday in the city of Imperial Beach after having closed them for over 1,000 days.

County officials lifted the closure to the public of the water around Cortez Avenue and the end of Seacoast Drive effective 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEH). They also lifted the closure of the Imperial Beach Pier and Carnation Avenue beaches as well as an advisory for Silver Strand Shoreline effective 4:34 p.m. Saturday.

Advisories remain in place for La Jolla Cove, Coronado’s Silver Strand Shoreline and Glorietta Bay and the Tijuana Slough, according to the San Diego DEH.

“We check every morning hoping to see green on the County’s website, and today was finally one of those days,” Casey Broach and his son, Bryson, both surfers, told ABC 10 News San Diego.

“You can see the sand, fish swimming, and it’s not as murky. It doesn’t have that usual smell,” Surfer Frankie Poag reportedly told the outlet.

San Diego County says it samples water from the beaches all year round.

The authorities had closed Imperial Beach and the Tijuana Slough Shoreline since 10:53 a.m. Aug. 21, 2021, warning: “Bacteria levels may exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area.”

By 10:15 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, they had closed off all the beaches from the U.S./Mexico Border to Imperial Beach Pier. (RELATED: REPORT: Syringes, Tampons Wash Up On Popular Beach)

Imperial Beach lies at the end of the Tijuana River watershed. The watershed straddles the U.S./Mexico Border, which positions one-third of the watershed, comprising its upper part, in the U.S. and two-thirds, comprising the lower part, in Mexico, according to The California Water Boards (CWB).

The lower watershed is severely polluted, limiting the quality of the water that comes in from there through the river and some of its tributaries that cross into the U.S., according to the CWB.

Thousands of homes in Tijuana, Mexico, do not have a sewer system, and millions of gallons of sewage from those with sewer systems flow to a broken wastewater treatment plant, NBC 7 San Diego News reported.

From the plant, the still-untreated sewage reportedly flows into the Pacific Ocean.

Northbound near-shore ocean currents sweep the sewage into the water around the Tijuana Slough Shoreline and the rest of Imperial Beach, according to the San Diego DEH.