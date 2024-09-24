‘Like A High Class Hooker’: Female Model Jenny Shimizu Says She Had Sex With Madonna Whenever Musician Wanted

Former Calvin Klein model Jenny Shimizu dished the dirt on allegedly having sex with Madonna whenever the icon asked for it.

She spoke candidly about pleasuring the “Queen of Pop” during the height of the musician’s career in the docuseries “In Vogue: The 90s,” People reported Tuesday. Shimizu said she was Madonna’s on-call same-sex lover and was more than happy to rise to the occasion.

“I mean, you’re not gonna say ‘no’ to Madonna in the ’90s,” she said in the final installment of the six-episode series.

“It wasn’t about an emotional bond, it was about taking each other to the heights of sexual ecstasy,” she reportedly wrote in a memoir that highlighted their relationship. “I loved the fact that I was at this woman’s beck and call. It turned me on, being ordered to her room whenever she felt like sex.”

The former Banana Republic model explained how glorious and chaotic it was to be an openly gay model at the height of her success, while doubling as Madonna’s lover.

“Not only was it great feeling like a high class hooker – because really it was. You’d get a phone call like, ‘Hey can you meet me at my Paris show. You’re in Europe right?’” Shimizu said, as she recalled rushing over for alleged romps with the superstar.

“So I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m just finishing Prada. Right after Prada I’ll catch a plane over.’ And I would,” she said.

“I’d go over to her hotel, to the Ritz, at like 4 in the morning, have sex, and then fly back to Milan,” Shimizu said in the docuseries, according to People.

Shimizu since married wife Michelle Harper in 2014, and jokingly noted, “My wife is going to kill me,” as she described her sexual encounters with Madonna in the docuseries. (RELATED: ‘Very Exposed’: Nicole Kidman Reveals Self-Doubt After Filming Intense Sex Scenes)

She later admitted the time she spent frolicking with Madonna overlapped with her relationship with another A-lister — Angelina Jolie.