Judge Chutkan Shoots Down Trump’s Last-Ditch Effort To Stop Jack Smith’s Massive Legal Maneuver Ahead Of Election

Judge Tanya Chutkan sided with special counsel Jack Smith Tuesday, allowing him to file a lengthy brief including evidence against Trump ahead of the election.

Trump’s attorneys wrote Monday that Smith’s brief would “drive public opinion rather than justice,” opposing prosecutors’ latest request to submit an estimated 180-page motion that exceeds the normal filing limit. Earlier this month, Chutkan set a schedule that gave Smith the first stab at addressing the Supreme Court’s July ruling on presidential immunity over objections from Trump’s attorneys.

“Allowing a brief from the Government is not ‘contrary to law procedure, and custom,’ as Defendant claims, (citing no authority); it is simply how litigation works,” Chutkan wrote in her Tuesday order. “Each side presents arguments and proffers evidence on disputed issues—here, whether Defendant’s charged conduct involved official acts and receives immunity.”

Smith’s brief, which will lay out prosecutors’ argument explaining why presidential immunity does not cover the superseding indictment, is due Thursday.

Chutkan rejected each of Trump’s arguments against Smith’s request, writing that the government’s request for a longer brief to resolve immunity issues more efficiently “is reason enough to grant the motion.” (RELATED: Judge Chutkan Acknowledges She Is ‘Risking Reversal’ No Matter How She Rules In Trump Case)

“Defendant’s concern with the political consequences of these proceedings does not bear on the pretrial schedule,” Chutkan wrote.

Trump’s attorneys argued the filing was improper while Trump remains under a gag order. Chutakn wrote that their claim “mischaracterizes the court’s order, and even so identifies potential political consequences rather than legal prejudice.”

Chutkan also declined to address the argument that the Department of Justice violated its policy barring prosecutors from timing actions “for the purpose of affecting any election.”

“The court need not address the substance of those claims,” Chutkan wrote. “Defendant does not explain how those putative violations cause him legal prejudice in this case, nor how this court is bound by or has jurisdiction to enforce Department of Justice policy.”

