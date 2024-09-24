REPORT: Harris To Make First Trip To Border In Years In Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning her first trip to the southern border since 2021 in a key swing state weeks before the 2024 election, two people briefed on the preparations told The New York Times.

While on a campaign stop in Arizona, Harris is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and potentially give remarks, two people briefed on the preparations told the NYT. The vice president has made only one visit to the border, in 2021 when she visited El Paso, Texas, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Cleaning Up Kamala | WATCH NOW)

In March 2021, Biden gave Harris the job of addressing the “root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras” in March 2021, which led Republicans to label her the “border czar.” Harris rarely held public events addressing the border during her time as vice president and during a trip to Guatemala in June 2021 the vice president told migrants “do not come” to the U.S.

In the fiscal year of 2022, Border Patrol recorded the highest level of illegal immigration on record with more than 2.2 million illegal crossings at the southern border, according to the Congressional Research Service. Illegal migrant encounters also surpassed 2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Once Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, the corporate media moved to memory hole Harris’ time as head of the border crisis.

In July, Axios reporter Stef W. Kight wrote an article with the headline, “Harris border confusion haunts her new campaign.” Her outlet promoted the article with a tweet that read, “The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the ‘border czar’ title — which she never actually had.”

The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the “border czar” title — which she never actually had.https://t.co/PPHCjKBf83 — Axios (@axios) July 24, 2024

In April 2021, Axios referred to Harris as the border czar.

Axios reporter Shawna Chen wrote in an article, “Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the ‘root causes’ that drive migration.”