Why Is Kate Winslet Spoiling ‘Titanic’ For Everyone?

Kate Winslet keeps telling fans about what happened behind the scenes on the set of “Titanic,” and she really needs to stop.

The famous actress is single-handedly destroying a classic blockbuster hit by consistently reminding us that things weren’t quite what we may have assumed them to be during filming. Her most recent little tidbit was revealed at a Q&A session tied to an advance screening of the film “Lee” in New York City, Monday, according to People. Winslet felt the need to tell fans that the water in the famed “door scene” was merely “waist high,” and Leonardo DiCaprio was “kneeling” during filming. Guess what, Winslet — we didn’t need to know that.

“Well that was quite an awkward tank … because to burst the bubble, it was waist height at that time,” she said. I have an idea, Winslet — stop talking and hold off on bursting bubbles.

“Titanic” is one of those movies that fans keep re-watching — or at least they did, until Winslet started flapping her jaws.

She went on and on during the interview, completely destroying the epic hit by reminding us of the realities involved in filming. Does she really not realize that movies are a form of entertainment that help people escape from reality?

“That was quite an awkward tank,” Winslet said as she recalled the making of the Oscar-winning 1997 movie.

She went on to say it was really simple for her to get in and out of the tank to go to the bathroom while filming.

“So first of all, I was regularly like, ‘Can I just go for a pee?’ And then I get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank, sort of 20 feet away and I literally have to fling my leg over and climb up and come and get back on the door again. It’s terrible,” she said, according to People.

“Anyway, yeah. So it was waist-high. Leo I’m afraid to say was kneeling down. I shouldn’t be saying anyways, Jimmy Cameron’s gonna be ringing me,” she said, knowing full well she had just betrayed director James Cameron by speaking out of turn.

Why she felt the need to divulge these details now, I will never understand. “Lee” is out in theaters Sept. 27 — does she really need to draw more attention to herself by destroying the nostalgic memories we all have of the very movie that put her on the map?

True “Titanic” fans also know this isn’t the first time she has thrown the film under the bus by beating us over the head with her oversharing.

Winslet also completely took the magic away from the movie by saying that her infamous kissing scene with DiCaprio was a “nightmare” to film in a clip for Vanity Fair in June. (RELATED: ‘Such A Mess’: Kate Winslet Says Epic Kiss Scene With Leonardo DiCaprio In ‘Titanic’ Was A ‘Nightmare’)

Do we know that movies are huge, manufactured productions that are made to engage us, and let us believe the story is really unfolding on the screen? Of course. Do the actual stars in the films need to keep reminding us that the films we love are really not as magical and enchanting as we perceive them to be? I’m a hard-no on this one.

Make the film, and let us watch it. Period.