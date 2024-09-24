Lady Gaga Surprises Fans, Shares Upcoming Release Of Movie-Related Album

Lady Gaga shocked some fans Tuesday by teasing an upcoming project on social media.

The superstar singer and actress shared a simple message Tuesday on Instagram writing, “Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux.”

Gaga told fans she would be dropping “Harlequin,” the name of her character in the “Joker” sequel, as the companion album to her movie. The big tease won’t leave fans in suspense for long, as it’s set to drop in mere days. She also shared the visuals of the LP cover, which feature the star standing fully clothed in a shower as water washes away her clown makeup.

Lady Gaga kept the thrills coming by seemingly including the album’s song list, which appears to be written on the back of a Gayle Valley Farms milk carton in the second of two images shared to her social media account.

The tracks include titles of familiar classics, including “Get Happy” and “Oh When the Saints.”

Shortly after sharing that initial post, Lady Gaga returned to social media to update her feed with a slew of other cryptic messages, including the words, “Moon dust gets everywhere” and “Still not October.”

The messages are set to never-before-heard instrumentals, including an acoustic guitar riff that resembles a Western and a fast-paced rock piece.

Gaga’s updates followed the release of mysterious billboards that appeared in Los Angeles and New York City, saying “LG 6.5” and “LG Six. Five,” according to Yahoo.

The Grammy winner previously noted her seventh studio album is set to drop in February, with a lead single expected in October. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Daily Caller Drops First Look At The Music Video Featured In ‘Am I Racist?’)

No further information has been shared, but the updates seem to be fast and furious on her social media account.