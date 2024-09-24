Legendary NFL QB Brett Favre Announces Life-Changing Medical Diagnosis

Retired NFL star Brett Favre revealed during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.

Favre shared the diagnosis while addressing the impact of a Mississippi welfare scandal in which he has been entangled.

“Sadly, I also lost investment in a company I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said during his testimony. “And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

Hall-of-Fame QB Brett Favre announced that he recently was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. pic.twitter.com/dU0RL0nmsH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2024

Favre has repaid $1.1 million tied to a Mississippi welfare program. However, he still owes nearly $730,000 in principal and interest, according to the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. He has not been criminally charged but remains a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the state in 2022. The suit demands that Favre compensate them for funds they said were misused. Favre alleged that Mississippi Auditor Shad White had defamed him and the state counter-sued for the funds tied to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, according to their February announcement. (RELATED: State Auditor Demands Brett Favre Return $828,000 In ‘Illegally Spent Welfare Funds’)

White previously said Favre received funds from a nonprofit that was accused of misusing welfare funds with the approval of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). John Davis, the head of the MDHS at the time, pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges in 2023, Mississippi Today reported. Nonprofit founder Nancy New and her son pleaded guilty to state charges in 2022. Jacob Vanlandingham, a neuroscientist from Florida, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2024, according to Vicksburg Daily News. He was previously a partner in business with Favre, the outlet reported.

Several others have been charged and multiple people have pleaded guilty following the scandal.

“It boggles the mind that Mr. Favre could imagine he is entitled to the equivalent of an interest-free loan of $1.1 million in taxpayer money, especially money intended for the benefit of the poor,” said White. “Now that lawyers from the Office of the State Auditor are trying this case, we are going to ensure Mr. Favre is held accountable for his acts and omissions.”

Favre maintained in his testimony that he was unaware at the time that the funds were misappropriated.