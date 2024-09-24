Community Assists 11-Year-Old California Boy Whose Lemonade Stand Was Stolen

Liam Rader’s plan to use money gained from his lemonade stand business to buy a dirt bike was upended when the stand was reportedly stolen.

The 11-year-old boy from California had been in business for over a year when he went to get supplies one day and a truck appeared and took off with his lemonade stand, his mother said, CBS 8 reported.

Community supports 11-year-old boy after his lemonade stand was stolen.https://t.co/gYwzxEPHJp — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) September 21, 2024

It “looks a little more intentional and that’s unfortunate you know I think Liam definitely learned a hard lesson that day as far as leaving his stuff unattended,” Kery Rader, Liam’s mother, told the outlet.

Liam is, by all accounts, a diligent worker.

“He does all the footwork, I mean he takes the table, the chair like everything even if it’s heavy like he does all of it,” Kery said.

Liam revealed the bonus he got from the work.

“Meet new people,” he stated. (RELATED: Nearly 300-Year-Old Lemon Sold For Thousands At Auction)

When the community learned of Liam’s plight, they rushed in to assist the boy with his small business.

“The community just like started pouring in with like, ‘hey, you know can we replace the table, the chairs. Can we donate to his stand or whatever,’ cause you know, he’s been trying to save for a dirt bike,” Kery told the outlet.

Liam managed to set up a lemonade stand Friday thanks to the community’s assistance and gave out free cups of lemonade as a token of appreciation. Many customers still donated money and Liam said that he will in turn give this money to an animal shelter.

“I love animals and I don’t think any animal like that deserves to like, I feel like every animal deserves a chance,” he told the outlet. Liam also received his long coveted dirt bike.