Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Underwent Procedure On Knee In Offseason, Will Start Training Camp On Limited Basis: REPORT

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 31: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
We have our first bomb in the post-Woj era!

Back in the offseason, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard underwent a procedure on his knee and will begin training camp on a limited basis, according to a report Monday night from Shams Charania of The Athletic. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors To Finally Retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 In A Move That Came Four Years Too Late: REPORT)

It’s not currently known regarding the exact details of his procedure, nor the timeline of his recovery. When camp starts up in the autumn, he will be limited and only allowed to partake in “strengthening his knee,” per the franchise. They also went on to say that they’re “optimistic” with Leonard’s progression. It’s not known if he will be ready to go when the season starts or if he’ll miss any time. The Clippers kick off their campaign Oct. 23 when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

In the playoffs last season, Leonard ended up missing the last three games for Los Angeles due to a knee injury. Later in the summer, he was selected to the United States men’s basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics and was in training camp with them to start their gold medal journey. However, he was taken off the roster, and now we know why.

This could either be nothing, or something that switches up a lot of things in the Western Conference — let’s see.