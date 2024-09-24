Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Underwent Procedure On Knee In Offseason, Will Start Training Camp On Limited Basis: REPORT

We have our first bomb in the post-Woj era!

Back in the offseason, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard underwent a procedure on his knee and will begin training camp on a limited basis, according to a report Monday night from Shams Charania of The Athletic. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors To Finally Retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 In A Move That Came Four Years Too Late: REPORT)

It’s not currently known regarding the exact details of his procedure, nor the timeline of his recovery. When camp starts up in the autumn, he will be limited and only allowed to partake in “strengthening his knee,” per the franchise. They also went on to say that they’re “optimistic” with Leonard’s progression. It’s not known if he will be ready to go when the season starts or if he’ll miss any time. The Clippers kick off their campaign Oct. 23 when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

In the playoffs last season, Leonard ended up missing the last three games for Los Angeles due to a knee injury. Later in the summer, he was selected to the United States men’s basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics and was in training camp with them to start their gold medal journey. However, he was taken off the roster, and now we know why.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard underwent a procedure on his knee in the offseason, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. The franchise said today Leonard will be limited to strengthening his knee to start Clippers training camp, but team officials are optimistic about his progress. pic.twitter.com/VtCvlBEhPf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2024

Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard’s status: “His right knee, the swelling has significantly gone down. It’s almost gone. … We’re going to hold him back from drill work [in training camp] and work on strengthening.” — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) September 24, 2024

This could either be nothing, or something that switches up a lot of things in the Western Conference — let’s see.