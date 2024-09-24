Majority Of Americans Admit To ‘Self-Silencing’ On Hot Button Issues, Survey Reveals

Nearly two-thirds of Americans conceal their political opinions on contentious issues in public, according to a new Populace Research/YouGov survey.

Most Americans, 58%, said they cannot express their private opinions publicly, and 61% admit to “self-silencing” their political views, according to the survey. At the same time, Americans publicly claim to have higher trust in our institutions than they do in private. (RELATED: Experts Say Major Swing State Is Once Again ‘Pivotal’ To Trump’s Chances Of Retaking White House)

Only 36% of Democrats publicly said that they trust the government to tell the truth, but only 5% agreed with the statement in private, according to the survey. Similarly, 42% of Democrats publicly report that they trust the media to tell the truth, while just 9% reiterated this belief in private. (RELATED: Harris Honeymoon Shows No Polling Boost After The Convention)

Skepticism is even more apparent among Republicans, with 14% publicly saying they trust the government to tell the truth while just 2% hold this belief privately, according to the study. At the same time, just 16% of Republicans publicly trust the media to tell the truth, while just 3% agreed with the statement in private.

Just 37% of Americans publicly believe that we live in a mostly fair society, while just 7% privately agree with the sentiment, according to the survey.

While polarization is at the forefront of many political conversations, the study reveals Americans privately agree on many issues. (RELATED: Majority Of Voters Support Mass Deportations, New Poll Reveals)

The vast majority of Americans, 90%, are privately on the “same side” of roughly two-thirds of political issues ranging from abortion, school choice and legal immigration, according to the survey.

When it comes to defunding the police, 28% of Gen Z and 27% of Democrats publicly supported the movement, according to the survey. However, only 2% of Gen Z and 3% of Democrats privately support the same movement, which mirrors the 1% support among Boomers and Republicans.

The Populace Research/YouGov study surveyed 19,879 respondents from May 16 to June 24.

