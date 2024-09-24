Fanatics Makes Their Biggest Mistake Yet That Hilariously Embarrasses (And Completely Fits) Oakland Athletics

What a fitting end to the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s fiasco. (LMAO)

To say the least, things have been rough in the Bay Area in terms of baseball because of the whole situation surrounding the Oakland Athletics. As we know, the franchise is eventually relocating to Las Vegas, and in the 2025 season, they’re set to play in Sacramento. And ownership is handling everything disastrously. Oh, and the team is terrible, too.

Some may describe the Athletics as “ass,” and if you’re one of those people, you’re gonna absolutely love this story. (RELATED: ‘You Destroyed Your Family’s Great Name’: Larry Beil Blasts ‘Serial Penny Pincher’ John Fisher After Goodbye Letter)

Fanatics, the high-profile sports attire company that consistently makes mistake after mistake, made a massive boo-boo on an Athletics hat that was being sold on MLB’s official website (and now deleted). And it didn’t take long for fans to notice, and clown the A’s in the process. The hat was featured in the New Era Shadow 9FIFTY Snapback series, which has multiple prints of a team’s logo on the front of the cap.

But Oakland’s … it ended up being ass … literally. Check this out.

The official hat of John Fisher. #RootedInOakland (via: too many people to list)https://t.co/NiPqcowOCf pic.twitter.com/Fs9AlvqdgX — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) September 24, 2024

Oh man, this hat is so fitting for not just the Athletics, but Fanatics.

Have you guys seen some of the bloopers they’ve created?

what is this and why is it at the bills store pic.twitter.com/EGyjILhuVh — andrea (@heyitsandreah) September 20, 2024

What i ordered (to the left) and the item that was delivered (to the right). @Fanatics got jokes pic.twitter.com/Dek0xGUSeA — Sam Dalili (@Sam0hero) September 23, 2024

The Athletics, Fanatics, so much ass in one blog post.