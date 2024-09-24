Entertainment

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Gymnast Livvy Dunne Said Online Weirdos Often Request Her Bathwater

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia “Livvy” Dunne admitted some of her fans ask her for some very weird things, including her dirty bathwater.

The famous athlete and influencer appeared on Flau’jae Johnson’s “Best of Both Worlds” podcast Sept. 23 and spoke about some of the weird requests that come her way on social media. She’s one of the biggest names in college sports, with a fan following of 5.3 million people on Instagram alone, so she’s used to being in the spotlight. But this seemingly fetish request seemed to be attention of the wrong kind for the young star.

Dunne was asked, “What’s one thing that you’re over seeing in your comments, like, why are y’all still commenting on this?”

She replied without hesitation.

“You know what I had for a really long time in my comment section, people asking for my bathwater,” Dunne admitted.

“It was like, what has my life come to?” Dunne said.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 18: Olivia Dunne attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island red carpet at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 18, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

“I mean there’s people begging for bathwater!”

“It’s kind of settled down at this point, but that was a crazy one I’ll never forget,” Livvy told Flau’jae.

 

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - APRIL 20: Olivia Dunne of Louisiana State University looks on during the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on April 20, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – APRIL 20: Olivia Dunne of Louisiana State University looks on during the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on April 20, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old went on to describe how she handled this odd part of fame as it was unfolding.

“I kind of just spun it off into a joke. Like replying some out-of-pocket stuff back, which maybe I shouldn’t have, but it was funny at the time,” she said on the podcast. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Turns Her Boyfriend’s Cake Into A Seriously NSFW Moment)

Dunne continued the interview by discussing some of the things that annoy her the most, aside from the bathwater requests. She noted that there are some haters that don’t feel she is deserving of her fame and online status. She also addressed critics that don’t consider gymnastics to be a real sport.