Phillies Fan Gives Outright Glorious Interview After Philadelphia Wins NL East Title For First Time In 13 Years

It’s just different in Philly.

The Philadelphia Phillies finally got the job done — they finally won the NL East championship after a 13-year drought, doing so following a 6-2 home victory Monday night against the Chicago Cubs.

Sure, their competition was lackluster this season with the New York Mets being their dysfunctional selves in the first half, the Atlanta Braves being depleted by injuries, the Miami Marlins going into full-out rebuilding mode and the Washington Nationals being … well … the Washington Nationals. And yeah, it took six campaigns into superstar Bryce Harper‘s 13 year contract to make it happen, but still … The Philadelphia Phillies are NL East champions after 13 long years. (RELATED: Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Accomplishes Season With 47 Doubles And 14 Triples, Hasn’t Been Done Since 1946)

Hey, a championship is a championship, and that’s exactly how Phillies fans are treating it with celebrations poppin’ off all across Philly. And with it taking so long to get to this point, you better believe they’re enjoying every minute of the glory.

Like this guy.

“13 years we’ve waited for this. I’ve gotten married and divorced and had two kids!”

WATCH:

Postgame Philly sports fan interviews are the best! 😂 “13 years we’ve waited for this. I’ve gotten married and divorced and had two kids!” Video: @6abc @OnPattison pic.twitter.com/CbziRgYtsM — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) September 24, 2024

Though I’m a Florida boy, and y’all already know how much I love Miami specifically, I can’t help but love Philadelphia and their fans — and this is an example as to why.

Marriage, divorce, kids, you may ask yourself: “Why would he feel the need to bring that up?”

Because that’s Philly, man. It just means more.