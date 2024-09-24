Phillies Owner John Middleton Keeps It Real With His Players About Wanting His ‘F*cking Trophy Back’

John Middleton is Philly, and Philly is John Middleton.

After getting a 6-2 victory Monday night against the Chicago Cubs, the Philadelphia Phillies won their first NL East championship since 2011 — 13 years to be exact.

For years, the Atlanta Braves dominated the division, but thanks to their team crumbling due to an incredible amount of injuries, things finally worked out for the Phillies. And more importantly for their owner John Middleton, things worked out for his financial investments, at least in terms of winning a division title. With that being said, Middleton wants more than just a flashy banner, he wants a ring. (RELATED: Phillies Fan Gives Outright Glorious Interview After Philadelphia Wins NL East Title For First Time In 13 Years)

During the postgame celebrations in the clubhouse, Middleton kept it real as he could with his players when it came to their upcoming postseason appearance. And things got a little explicit in the process. (No Diddy)

“I want my f*cking trophy back,” Middleton was spotted on video saying to his players, which was a reference to the Commissioner’s Trophy that’s given to the World Series winner. And how did the team respond to such a blunt statement?

They erupted in joy, and as a matter of fact, they got so hyped that you can’t help but to think that “f*cking trophy” might be in their future.

WATCH:

John Middleton wants his trophy back 😤🍾 🎥: @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/G95GMHMqlK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2024

Let’s be honest here… What else would you expect from a Philadelphia sports team owner? (LOL)