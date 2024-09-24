Editorial

Pirates Royally Screw Rowdy Tellez Out Of $200,000 Bonus By Cutting Him Just Prior To Hitting Milestone

BLOG
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 9: Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts at second base after hitting a double in the second inning during the game against the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on June 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Typical Pirates…

First baseman Rowdy Tellez has been cut by the Pittsburgh Pirates with only six games remaining in the regular season.

Most times, we wouldn’t care about situations like this, but Tellez is different. And that’s because the cheap-ass Pirates released him with only four plate appearances to go before he hit a nice $200,000 bonus, with fans (and sports bloggers) not happy about it. (RELATED: Phillies Owner John Middleton Keeps It Real With His Players About Wanting His ‘F*cking Trophy Back’)

Here in the 2024 campaign, Tellez had a total of 421 plate appearances, needing just four more to get his $200K.

At the time, there’s no confirmation on the matter, but it didn’t take people very long to figure out that the Pirates are most likely screwing Tellez in an attempt to save cash. After all, this is a franchise that has a strong history of being extremely, extremely cheap. We’re talking about one of the worst in MLB when it comes to brokeball.

And think about it like this: Why else would they DFA him at this point in the season? (Spoiler alert: There’s not another reason.)

Oh, and let me throw this at you as well:

I get that “business is business,” but the Pirates just take things to a new level. What a disgrace.