Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Cancels Philadelphia And New York City Concerts Mid-Tour

Legendary rocker Ringo Starr, along with “His All Starr Band,” were forced to cancel some of their shows mid-tour at the advice of doctors.

The band announced the cancellations Tuesday on Instagram.

“Today Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight’s performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA, and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness,” the message reads.

The band went on to provide more information about what was happening behind the scenes.

“Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest,” the band wrote to social media.

“As of today the following shows have been canceled: Tuesday, September 24 TD Pavilion at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA, Wednesday, September 25 Radio City Music Hall – NYC, NY,” the message reads.

Fans who purchased tickets were assured that measures were in place to safeguard their investment.

“Ticket holders will be notified via email and will be automatically refunded. Or should contact their point of purchase for refunds,” the message reads.

The All Starr band signed off by writing, “as always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon.”

There was no further information provided about what sort of illness the 84-year-old star is suffering from. (RELATED: Jane’s Addiction Cancels Tour After Bandmates Get Into An On-Stage Brawl)

The former Beatle and his bandmates began their fall tour Sept. 7 in San Diego and managed to play 10 shows before Starr fell ill.