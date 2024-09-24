Rodeo Bull That Set Off Manhunt In Massachusetts Caught On Video Smashing Man Just Prior To Getting Captured

Is that a lawsuit I smell?

The last rodeo bull that was missing and running rampant all over southern Massachusetts after nearly crushing a woman following an escape out of the parking lot was captured Monday night. But it certainly came with its difficulties, as it smashed a man prior to being caught.

And if that doesn’t sound crazy enough, you can also see it, as video was caught of the bull lifting up a hoof, rearing back and then launching at the individual who was trying to keep the animal still and calm. Because that’s apparently what you can do with a bull, except you can’t, as is evident in this video with the man hitting the ground after the bull floored him. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Several Bulls Escaping From Rodeo In Massachusetts, Nearly Crush Woman To Death)

It’s not known whether or not the man suffered any injuries.

A total of eight bulls escaped Sunday out of their pens that were placed at North Attleboro’s Emerald Square Mall, with cameras also catching that scene. The bulls ran through the parking lot, busted down a fence and then took off into some nearby woods.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s The Word? (@wtwmass)

Here’s the footage of the bull eventually getting captured, putting an end to this wild ordeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s The Word? (@wtwmass)

