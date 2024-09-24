Son Of Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Federal authorities announced the arrest of the son of a man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump on charges related to child sexual abuse material Tuesday.

Oran Alexander Routh was taken into custody after a search of his Greensboro, North Carolina residence led investigators to hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Caller. The search was carried out “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation,” according to the FBI agent who filed the complaint.

The raid uncovered a device that “contains hundreds of child pornography files,” including explicit videos, the complaint read. A second device allegedly also had a video as well as chats via a messaging app the agent said was frequently employed for the distribution of child pornography.

JUST IN: Would-be Trump assass*in’s son, who once called himself a “reasonable person” because he didn’t like Trump, arrested on child p*rn charges. Ryan Routh’s son Oran Routh was arrested after investigators say they found hundreds of files. The discovery came while… pic.twitter.com/ral1PjpGFE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024

Routh faces federal charges of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material, according to the criminal complaint. He is expected to appear in federal court Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice told the Caller.

Oran Routh’s arrest comes in the shadow of his father, Ryan Wesley Routh, who is awaiting trial on federal gun charges related to an alleged assassination attempt against Trump at a Florida golf course earlier this month, according to The Associated Press (AP). Prosecutors have indicated that additional, more serious charges are forthcoming in the case. (RELATED: Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Left Letter Urging Others To ‘Finish The Job’)

Ryan Routh was arrested after a Secret Service agent said he saw a man with a rifle aimed at Trump and fired. A note detailing plans to kill the former president was later discovered, prosecutors said, according to the outlet. This has led to speculation that attempted assassination charges could be brought, potentially carrying a life sentence.