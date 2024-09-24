‘Felt God’s Protected Hand’: Video Shows Home Invaders Pose As Deliverymen As They Take Mom, Toddler And Baby Hostage

Armed home invaders posing as delivery drivers left a mother and her two young children terrified Tuesday morning after they forced their way into the residence in Spring Branch, Texas.

The incident ended with the suspects taken into custody after a Houston police officer was shot.

After one burglar walked on the front lawn of the house a couple times, one of the gunmen arrived at the front steps of the home carrying a red DoorDash bag and wearing a mask, disguising himself as a delivery driver, according to Click2Houston. The mother, Nicole Bates, answered the door and the men drew guns and pushed their way inside. (RELATED: Jonathan Tucker Rescues Young Children From Active Home Invasion: REPORT)

Upon entering the residence, the suspects zip-tied her wrists while holding her two sons, ages one and three, hostage.

A neighbor noticed the suspicious activity at the home and dialed 9-1-1, which prompted a swift police response. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and engaged with the suspects. One officer was shot in the leg during the confrontation, according to Click2Houston.

Ben Bates, the owner of the home and Nicole’s father, was shocked by the incident. The robbers ransacked the home searching for valuables, but did not take anything of significant value, Bates told reporters.

Nicole and the children were physically unharmed, but were shaken by the ordeal.

“I can’t imagine what my daughter is going through right now,” Bates said.

The Houston Police Department arrested two suspects at the scene. A third suspect was apprehended later the same day.