Alleged Rape Video Added To Diddy’s Mounting Legal Woes In New Legal Filing: REPORT

A woman named Thalia Graves is alleging Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her and recorded the ordeal on video in a lawsuit.

Graves claimed Diddy and his head of security Joseph Sherman raped her in New York City in 2001, when she was 25 years old, according to TMZ. The court documents allege Graves was convinced to go into a meeting with Diddy and Sherman. She claimed in the lawsuit that she was given a drink that was “likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her to briefly lose consciousness,” according to TMZ.

She alleged that she realized she was bound and restrained after waking and that Diddy and Sherman sexually abused and mistreated her, according to TMZ.

Graves said both men began to rape her, both anally and vaginally, according to the lawsuit, TMZ reported. She claimed the alleged attack traumatized her and led to suicidal thoughts.

Graves reportedly went on to say she didn’t report the incident out of fear, given the power she said Diddy and Sherman held over her. She claimed she was scared they would make good on threats that if she discussed the alleged attack they would destroy her, according to TMZ. Graves said she was unaware that the incident was allegedly recorded on video until November 2023, at which time she claimed to have discovered that they had kept evidence of the “horrific rape.”

Graves said the alleged video was shown to several men in an attempt to publicly belittle and humiliate her and her significant other, according to TMZ. The court documents allege she thought about taking her own life once again, when she realized the alleged video was out there and could be circulated at any time.

She said she has received extensive psychological treatment as a result of the alleged rape, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Social Media Is Going Nuts Over These Resurfaced Diddy Videos That Are Hard To Un-See)

Graves hired famed lawyer Gloria Allred to represent her case and has named Diddy, Sherman and Bad Boy Records in her lawsuit, according to TMZ.

Diddy currently remains behind bars after being arrested and denied bail on two separate occasions. He will remain in police custody until his trial begins.

This story continues to develop.