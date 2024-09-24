Editorial

‘The Caitlin Clark Effect’ Pulls In Incredibly Historic Television Ratings While Up Against NFL Sunday Slate

Wow … just wow.

Despite competing against a full NFL Sunday slate, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark‘s postseason debut scored absolutely historic television ratings. (RELATED: ‘I Ain’t Gonna Let It Slide’: Shannon Sharpe Nukes Caitlin Clark Critics In Incredibly Fiery ‘First Take’ Rant)

Game 1 of the first round series between the Fever and Connecticut Sun, which was broadcasted on ABC, tallied 1.84 million viewers. In any round, that number is the biggest audience for the WNBA Playoffs since Game 2 of the 2000 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Houston Comets. That game brought in 2.12 million viewers. On top of that, the contest also pulled in the highest ratings for a non-Finals game since Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals between the Comets and Los Angeles Sparks. That matchup recorded 2.62 million viewers.

Clark‘s debut also happens to be the most-watched game ever for the WNBA when they’re taking on an NFL Sunday, eclipsing Game 2 of the 2003 WNBA Finals. That game, which was between the Sparks and Tulsa Shock, had 1.28 million viewers.

And this is why Caitlin Clark is piling up haters in the WNBA … because they can’t do this.