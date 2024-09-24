Sports

Travis Kelce Becomes A Cautionary Tale For American Men Everywhere

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce is turning into a cautionary tale for American men everywhere.

Many men know the story already. In life, one second you’re cooking with gas, firing on all cylinders, hitting career milestones, and then sometimes, but not always, a woman enters your life. A woman who’s not right for you but who enchants and ensnares you nonetheless. Before long, the thing that made you attractive in the first place, in this case, Kelce’s successful NFL career and his pure electricity on the gridiron, begins to slip away, as you seek to please the new woman more and more. You begin to mold your life into hers, and embrace a lifestyle that’s not right for you. (Click HERE to sign up for Mr. Right’s weekly newsletter)

So far this season, Kelce has not looked the same. He’s slower, underwhelming, and even looked a bit morose on the bench in the Chief’s victory over the Falcons on Sunday. He almost looked like a shell of the man he once was. Something is changing within him, and it’s not going to end well.

Is Taylor Swift to blame? Perhaps, but I don’t think it’s simply her. Rather, it’s the jet-setting, corporate PR life that Kelce has appeared to embrace off the field since he started dating the pop singer that might be doing serious harm to his game. Kelce is extremely commercialized now, and is even launching an acting career. He has developed a taste for the celebrity high life as football takes a back seat to U.S. Open appearances. The Gucci bucket hat has replaced the Chiefs helmet. It’s a sad tale, but one as old as time. (RELATED: New Sign That Conservative NFL Player May Have More Cultural Influence Than Taylor Swift’s Vaccinated Boy Toy)

It would be one thing if Kelce looked himself in the mirror, came to terms with his limits as a football player in his 12th season with the Chiefs, and decided to hang up his cleats to marry Swift and start a family. Yet, I have a funny feeling this won’t be happening anytime soon.