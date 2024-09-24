Trump Announces All-Hands-On-Deck Approach Seeking Foreign Investment In US Economy

Former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday a plan to prevent American businesses from offshoring jobs and to invest in the American economy, according to The Associated Press.

Trump is planning to announce a plan for offering foreign companies access to federal land in hopes of enticing them to invest in United States production at his campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday, according to the AP. The economic speech about Trump’s all hands on deck strategy for boosting foreign investment will be delivered in Georgia, which is considered a key battleground state in this election cycle.

Trump had previously proposed a corporate tax rate cut from 21% to 15% for U.S. production companies, according to the AP. Trump has also been aiming to create more domestic jobs and has been promoting economic policies aimed at benefiting average Americans.

Trump’s bid to increase foreign investment in U.S. jobs comes on the heels of the Biden administration’s push to increase the amount of jobs being created in the U.S., including manufacturing jobs. President Joe Biden had previously pledged to protect steel manufacturing in the U.S. and move away from foreign acquisition of U.S. steel.

Trump wants to lobby foreign officials by dealing with them directly, according to the AP. He wants to send members of his administration to “personally recruit” foreign companies to entice them to come to the U.S., according to the AP.

The Biden administration has funneled billions into creating more domestic manufacturing jobs. Despite the administration spending this sum to boost manufacturing jobs, it was previously reported that no new manufacturing jobs were created in the U.S. in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The Biden-Harris administration has been aiming to boost domestic production of materials. The administration recently announced over $3 Billion in an attempt to boost domestic electric vehicle (EV) battery production to compete against Chinese gains in the manufacturing industry. (RELATED: Trump Floats Massive Tariffs On John Deere If Manufacturing Shifts To Mexico)

Trump previously said that there will be an “economic bloodbath” if the Biden-Harris administration’s EV policies remain implemented, according to a Sept. 10 statement from his website. Trump slammed the Biden-Harris administration’s EV mandate, saying that restricting gas-powered vehicles would remove nearly 200,000 auto manufacturing jobs in the U.S., according to his statement.

Trump said that he would offer tax breaks to companies manufacturing products inside the U.S. during his speech in Savannah on Tuesday. He went on to say that companies who did not make their products in the U.S. would have to pay “substantial” tariffs, including plans to put a “100% tariff” on cars coming into the country from Mexico.

“We will put a 100% tariff on every single car coming across the Mexican border, and tell them, the only way they’ll get rid of that tariff is if they want to build a plant right here in the United States, with you people operating that plant,” Trump said.

“We’re going to have companies pouring into the country under this plan,” Trump said during his speech. “Under my plan we’re going to cut energy and electricity prices in half in 12 months. That means for your homes, too.”

The Trump campaign directed the Daily Caller News Foundation toward Trump’s Georgia speech when asked to comment.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

