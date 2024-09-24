UK Government Wants To Close Bars Early

It might be time for another war with Britain.

The U.K. government is currently hatching an obscene plan to force all pubs and bars throughout the country to close early to prevent “anti-social behavior.” Andrew Gwynne, the U.K.’s public health minister, said the move is for moral and economic reasons, but insisted the government is “not the fun police” nor the “supernanny.” (RELATED: Liberal Women And Their Beta Boyfriends Have Declared War Against Humanity’s Greatest Pastime)

“These are discussions that we have got to have – even if it’s just about tightening up on some of the hours of operation; particularly where there are concerns that people are drinking too much,” he said at a Labour Party conference, according to The Telegraph.

Apparently, the British are such fat drunks that the National Health Service budget is getting eaten up due to all the health issues, of which there are many, that stem from being a fat drunk. Of course, the U.K. government is probably pissing away money through other social programs and subsidies, and instead of trimming the fat on that front, they aim to target the average stiff who wants to have a pint or two after a hard day’s work.

In addition to the new drinking crackdown, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously expressed support for a smoking ban in pub gardens.

“Over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking,” he said in August. “That is a preventable death, it’s a huge burden on the NHS and, of course, it is a burden on the taxpayer. So, yes, we are going to take decisions in this space, more details will be revealed, but this is a preventable series of deaths and we’ve got to take action to reduce the burden on the NHS and the taxpayer.”

Bollocks! The British should be able right to rip darts and slam beers at their beloved pubs. It’s a huge part of their culture, and now a left-wing government is playing nanny state and attempting to steal it from them. In the winter at night, when it’s raining and cold in London, where’s the first place you would want to be? Inside a pub, having a ping.

This columnist would go to war for the British and their pubs any day.