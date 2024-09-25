REPORT: ‘Alcohol-Fueled’ Secret Service Agent Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Kamala Harris Staffer

A Secret Service agent allegedly sexually assaulted one of Vice President Kamala Harris’ staffers in Wisconsin in September, Real Clear Politics (RCP) reported, citing Secret Service sources.

The agent allegedly “forced himself” on the female staffer and groped her in her hotel room in front of a group of witnesses, RCP reported.

The Harris campaign had sent an advance team to Green Bay, Wisconsin, ahead of a planned rally Friday, Sept. 20, which Harris ultimately did not attend. The staffer and agent were drinking with other staffers at a local hotel when they all went back to the staffers’ room, RCP reported.

The agent was allegedly “so inebriated that he was kicked out of his hotel room by co-workers and passed out in the hallway, where photos were taken of him,” a Secret Service Source told RCP.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE AND BREAKING: Secret Service Agent Accused of Sexually Assaulting Harris Campaign Aide During Alcohol-Fueled Night In response to RealClearPolitics’ questions about the incident, a Secret Service spokesperson said that “the Office of Professional Responsibility… pic.twitter.com/24zv06De5V — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 25, 2024



Secret Service’s Inspections Division summoned the agent to agency headquarters for a Monday meeting with investigators, according to RCP.

“The U.S. Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating a misconduct allegation involving an employee,” a Secret Service spokesman said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “The Secret Service holds its personnel to the highest standards. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The Harris campaign is aware of the incident, telling RCP that “senior OVP officials were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation. The Office of the Vice President will not be releasing further information.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the Harris campaign to confirm but did not hear back by time of publication.

The alleged incident is the latest in a string of high-profile blunders for the Secret Service.

Following the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the agency found itself under the spotlight, facing a high level of scrutiny for allowing the shooter to take a shot at Trump.

Then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down in August following public backlash for her failure to prevent the attempt. (RELATED: Biden Orders Secret Service Protection For Disgraced Director Who Resigned After Trump Was Shot: REPORT)

A Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report outlined a number of agency failures that led to the attempt.

The federal agency also suffered several incidents of malfeasance or apparent malfeasance, including a report that an agent on Trump’s protective detail abandoned her post to breastfeed her child while on the job. The Secret Service also wrote an apology for accidentally honoring terrorists on 9/11 and in August agents allegedly broke into a local business and duct taped the owners security cameras.

Most recently, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released its own report on the agency’s July 13 failures, which included numerous planning and communication breakdowns.

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson recently unveiled a continuing resolution spending bill, which would inject an additional $231 million in funding for the Secret Service.