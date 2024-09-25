‘Government Requests, Facebook Processes’: New Docs Appear To Show How Facebook ‘Streamlined’ Censorship

Facebook trained government officials on how to censor Americans, giving them access to a special portal for reporting “misinformation,” according to new documents released by America First Legal (AFL).

The company “streamlined” the censorship process for the Biden-Harris administration’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC), according to an AFL press release. The presentation detailed the training CDC employees received, including how to submit posts for removal, the organization said.

/1🗣️💉EXPLOSIVE LITIGATION DOCUMENTS — Facebook created an “end-to-end workflow” where government officials submitted links for Facebook to remove, the documents show. The workflow describes the two main steps in the process: “Government requests,” “Facebook processes.” Facebook created a secret gov’t portal for CDC employees to flag and censor free speech on “Covid & Vaccine Misinformation.” We uncovered the full and complete onboarding docs Facebook used to train gov’t employees on using this portal: pic.twitter.com/DKoqk2cUDQ — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 25, 2024

Facebook gave an onboarding presentation to CDC staff in May 2021, according to the documents. The presentation trained officials on how to use Facebook’s “Government Reporting System,” AFL said in the press release. (RELATED: Texas Secures Massive $1.4B Settlement Over Meta’s Secret Use Of Facial Recognition On Facebook Photos)

The presentation showed CDC employees how to access Facebook’s “government censorship portal,” AFL added. The portal allegedly permitted up to 20 links to be submitted for censorship at a time. Before the portal existed, the CDC emailed spreadsheets with links to posts containing “misinformation” so Facebook could remove them, according to AFL.

The portal’s creation, however, enabled submissions to go through one centralized system, AFL claimed. The Facebook-managed portal circumvented federal law which mandates the “meticulous keeping of federal records,” thereby creating a “loophole” for government to exploit, according to the legal group. (RELATED: Moderna Reportedly Works With Public Health Officials To Control Vaccine Debate Online)

The Daily Caller reached out to Meta for comment. The company pointed the Caller to Mark Zuckerberg’s letter to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin “pressured” Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024

“Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure,” Zuckerberg stated in the letter. He claimed Meta is “ready to push back” against pressure in the future from any administration to censor content.

The Caller also reached out to the CDC but has not heard back at the time of publication.

The Intercept previously published documents appearing to show government plans to crack down on “disinformation,” but Wednesday was the first day all of the onboarding documents were published, AFL noted.

/5 The Intercept @theintercept @lhfang @kenklippenstein previously released excerpts from this slide deck, but we are now publishing the ENTIRE DECK for the first time. pic.twitter.com/q2HpHG6nIB — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 25, 2024

The documents obtained by AFL also contain a “Community Standards” section which lists content subject to removal, including “claims discouraging good health practices.”

Facebook listed using face masks, testing for Covid-19, “social distancing” and receiving the Covid-19 vaccine as “good health practices,” according to the documents.

“These documents show–definitively–the architecture behind the systems that political appointees and governmental bureaucrats used to unconstitutionally censor the free speech of Americans online,” Gene Hamilton, AFL’s Executive Director, stated in the press release. (RELATED: Judge Hands Trump-Allied Legal Group Win In Lawsuit Against CDC)

He accused the Biden Administration of working with the private sector to censor speech and said Americans should read the documents to learn more.

These documents were obtained from AFL’s litigation against the CDC, and their release came after a series of investigations into the Biden-Harris admin’s potential roles in the arrest of Telegram’s CEO and Brazil’s crackdown on Elon Musk’s platform.