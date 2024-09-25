‘Bridgerton’ Fans Spend Hundreds On Themed Event, End Up Eating Candy Bars On Ground While Watching Lone Stripper

“Bridgerton” fans got a whole lot less than they expected after investing in a disappointing event themed after the hit show.

Attendees of the “Detroit Bridgerton Themed Ball” reported frustration and disappointment after paying anywhere from $150 to $1000 for tickets to an event that was marketed far differently than how it was executed, according to WBCK. Dozens of fans arrived at the historic Harmonie club dressed in ballgowns and expected to enjoy high-end festivities themed after the show, only to be met with undercooked food and a lone exotic dancer on a stripper pole as the only form of entertainment, according to accounts, WXYZ reported.

The super fans were under the impression that they would be receiving a full dinner experience, along with classical music and a play. When they arrived, they discovered this was not an official Netflix event at all, Amanda Sue Mathis told WXYZ. A local vendor sold Kit Kat bars in place of the promised dinner and the attendees resorted to sitting on the floor, fans told The Hollywood Reporter.

Adding to the irritation was the fact that guests invested in ballgowns and dolled up in their best hair and make-up in preparation for the event — which had already been rescheduled once.

The “dancing” they had was ONE. STRIPPER. pic.twitter.com/lEyL6DbNgf — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

The “Bridgerton” themed party was originally set to take place Aug. 25, but was canceled due to a venue issue just a few days prior, according to WBCK. This disappointing experience was the second time the die-hard fans were let down.

“Honestly, I just want my money back,” Faye of Grosse Pointe told WXYZ while standing outside the club late Sunday, dressed in her themed costume.

Thread about the Bridgerton Ball SCAM in Detroit that I (and hundreds of others) spent $300 on pic.twitter.com/EUgX482w8j — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

“The way that it was described was this was going to be a Bridgerton evening. We were gonna have classical music, good dinner. There was gonna be a play and they were gonna pick Diamond of the season. They were gonna give away all of these prizes and we went in and it was completely empty in there,” said super fan Mathis, according to WXYZ.

“There is nothing going on. They have a pole in the middle of the dance floor,” she said, as she continued, “we got a limo for this, did all these things, and, basically, got an empty building.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Beard (@cedamae)

The event organizer Uncle N Me LLC issued a statement Tuesday addressing the backlash.

“We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize,” they told WXYZ.

“Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings,” they said.

“Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve … we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right.” (RELATED: Convicted Con Artist Anna Delvey Says She Obtained Permission From ICE To Star On Reality Show)

Information pertaining to possible refunds has not yet been shared.