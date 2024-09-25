Caitlin Clark Responds To Accusations Opponent Hit Her In Eye On Purpose

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark denied rumors that DiJonai Carrington purposely hit her in the right eye during a basketball game Sunday.

Carrington belongs to Connecticut Sun, a rival team that ended up winning the match, ESPN reported.

“It wasn’t intentional by any means,” Clark said. “Just watch the play.” (RELATED: ‘I Ain’t Gonna Let It Slide’: Shannon Sharpe Nukes Caitlin Clark Critics In Incredibly Fiery ‘First Take’ Rant)

Carrington denied having any ill intent toward Clark and said that the injury was accidental. “I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye. That just does not make sense to me. But no, I didn’t. I didn’t even know I hit her in the eye actually,” she told USA Today’s Christine Brennan. “I was trying to make a play on the ball, actually.”

I asked DiJonai Carrington about that moment early in Sunday’s Indiana-Connecticut game when she caught Caitlin Clark in the eye. Here’s her answer: pic.twitter.com/DnQVYi0r6J — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 24, 2024

Clark said that both her and her eye were doing better, ESPN reported. The Indiana Fever’s Sunday loss to the Connecticut Sun means that the team is one game away from elimination. Fever coach Christie Sides expressed disappointment in the team’s defensive performance.

Clark too understands the significance of the situation. “I don’t want this to end … I feel like it’s been a very special year for our organization, and our goal is to get to the playoffs, but everybody in our locker room believes we can win this series. This is obviously a must-win for us and we believe we can come in here and win that.”