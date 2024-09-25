Dem Rep Labels Trump ‘Would Be Fuhrer’ Ten Days After Assassination Attempt

Democratic Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands compared former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler during a Wednesday hearing less than two weeks after an assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee was thwarted.

A Secret Service agent stopped the apparent assassination attempt on Trump by firing shots at Ryan Wesley Routh, who was allegedly lurking near Trump International Golf Club on Sept. 15. Plaskett attacked Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during her remarks at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government. (RELATED: Historian Says America ‘Walking Into A Doomsday Scenario’ If Trump Wins Days After Assassination Attempt)

“This committee has been used to weaken that system, following the desires of far-right conspiracy theorists, and in particular, Elon Musk, to allow them free reign on these platforms. American civilians have been harassed, threatened, doxed. And Mr. Musk, since you think tweeting or X-ing or whatever it is you call what you do on your platform about me is going to scare me to be quiet, you obviously don’t know what I’m made of,” Plaskett, a non-voting delegate, ranted during the hearing. “Generations of individuals who have fought for me to have the ability to say what I want to say, to speak the truth.”

WATCH:



“You forget that this is not pre-1990s apartheid South Africa, the country of your birth. This is America. And there are more of us Americans that love our diversity, our rule of law, than there are of you, who would like us all to be sycophants to your ego,” Plaskett continued. The outcome of hearings of this committee have supported my claim that from the very beginning of the creation of this select subcommittee, that this has been the gaslighting to the nth degree, a tremendous projection of the highest order, that the evidence is the words of their leader, their would-be Führer, Donald Trump, and Project 2025, a 900-page manifesto of a transformed America.”

Plaskett in June 2023 appeared to call for Trump to be shot before immediately correcting herself to say “stopped.”

“You know, having Trump, not only have had the codes, but now having the classified information for Americans, and being able to put that out and share it in his resort, with anyone and everyone who comes through, should be terrifying to all Americans,” Plaskett said during a Congressional hearing. “And he needs to be shot–stopped.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.