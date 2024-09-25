Trump Offers Primal Message Women Won’t Be Able To Resist

“I am your protector.”

No, that wasn’t an earthquake. That’s the sound of every woman in America simultaneously swooning for Donald Trump.

Trump addresses women: “I am your protector. I want to be your protector … you will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger … you will no longer be thinking about abortion.” pic.twitter.com/x6GXF8WQYH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2024

Trump had a special message for the women at his Pennsylvania rally Monday night.

“I am your protector. I want to be your protector,” he said. “You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared. You will no longer be in danger … You will no longer be thinking about abortion.”

Of course, this is 100% right. Far fewer women would feel the need to abort their children if they had a husband by their side to protect and provide for them. It’s about more than just abortion, however. The great lie of modern feminism is that women don’t need men to lead a fulfilling life, yet nothing could be further from the truth.

Libs will scoff at Trump’s patriarchal misogyny, or whatever, and claim that women don’t need men to be their hero. While this may be technically true in an age where all gender distinctions have been obliterated in law, work and family life, his comment hit on a primal urge that no change to material conditions can ever eradicate.

At a biological level, even the most successful and independent woman still wants a man to protect her. She can’t help it; it’s in her nature. Men protect, women nurture — it’s hardwired into all of us — and it’s been the basis of every human society in history until about 50 years ago. So while she might hate Trump and convince herself that she’s fine on her own, the modern Girl Boss still can’t help but swoon just a little bit when he pledges to step up and do the job that no other man will.

This is a great line that Trump must keep up at every campaign stop until the election. With women more likely to vote than men, he might just win all 50 states.