Reality TV Star Eduardo Xol Dies A Week After Someone Allegedly Stabbed Him In His Apartment

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star Eduardo Xol died in the hospital Sept 19, just one week after someone allegedly stabbed him in his apartment.

The Riverside County coroner confirmed the 58-year old reality television star died at Desert Regional Medical Center, according to TMZ. Xol’s mother also confirmed his death to the outlet.

The Palm Springs Police Department said Xol placed a call to them for help Sept 10. They rushed to the scene, and initial reports indicated Xol had been stabbed and had suffered significant injuries. He was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition. He succumbed to his injuries days later, however, according to TMZ.

Police arrested 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales from Cathedral City, California, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with Xol’s stabbing and subsequent death, according to TMZ.

Gonzales made himself visible to police when he phoned dispatch on the day Xol called for help. Gonzales claimed to have been the victim of an assault the prior night. Police launched an investigation and determined that Gonzales was a suspect in the stabbing, according to TMZ.

Police took Gonzales into custody and booked him at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, near Palm Springs. He is currently being held without bail, and police are now requesting that murder charges be brought against him, according to TMZ.

Xol was best known for his work on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which led him to join the cast for the show’s second season.

He also appeared in a number of telenovelas earlier in his career, including “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma,” “Sentimientos Ajenos” and “La Jaula de Oro.”

There has been no information provided to shed light on what prompted the alleged attack. It is not clear if Xol and Gonzales were known to one another. (RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Emily Gold Dead By Apparent Suicide At Age 17)

The investigation into Xol’s murder remains ongoing, as his friends and loved ones mourn his loss and pay tribute to the star on social media.