‘Extremely Unusual’: House Judiciary Committee Unable To Locate Nathan Wade To Testify In Fani Willis Investigation

The House Judiciary Committee has so far been unable to locate Nathan Wade in order to serve him a subpoena, a spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The committee’s difficulty in serving a subpoena to Wade, whose testimony they are seeking as part of their probe into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, is “extremely unusual,” spokesperson Russell Dye told the DCNF. After defendants tried to disqualify Willis from the case over her relationship with Wade, a judge ordered Wade in March to step down from his position on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump as a condition of letting Willis remain.

“The Judiciary Committee has served over 100 subpoenas this Congress,” Dye said in a statement to the DCNF. “We have done so, for the most part, without controversy or the need to use the U.S. Marshals.”

“Nathan Wade’s evasion of service is extremely unusual and will require the Committee to spend U.S. tax dollars to locate him,” Dye said.

Spending taxpayer money would be required if the committee needs to hire a private investigator or send a staffer to locate Wade. (RELATED: Fani Willis Defies Subpoena From State Investigative Committee To Attend Black Caucus Event In DC)

REPORT: Police Arrest Daughter Of Fani Willis In Georgia. Nathan Wade Allegedly Shows Up After https://t.co/ntrghZBBxr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 5, 2024



In February, the committee subpoenaed Willis for documents relating to her potential misuse of federal funds. Her failure to take service of the subpoena over email forced the U.S. Marshals to hand deliver it, the Daily Caller reported at the time.

Willis awarded Wade a higher paying contract than Georgia’s top racketeering expert, who was also working on the case, according to contracts obtained by the DCNF. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Daughter Of Fani Willis In Georgia. Nathan Wade Allegedly Shows Up After)

Meanwhile, Willis ignored a subpoena from a Georgia state senate committee investigating her alleged misconduct Sept. 13, instead attending the legislative conference for the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington, D.C.

Nathan Wade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.