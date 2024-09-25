‘Gnarly Charley’ Dude Gets Bitten By Shark, Uses Leash As Tourniquet And Drives Himself To Hospital

Charley Hajek, a seasoned Florida surfer had a brush with danger after being attacked by a shark on Sunday morning.

Hajek accidentally stepped on a shark while surfing, according to WESH 2 News.

“By the time I even thought twice about it, it just bam! It bit me up,” he told the news outlet. “I got bit on the bottom of my foot, and I got bit on the outside of my ankle.”

Despite the pain, the experienced surfer quickly wrapped his leg with his surfboard leash, crafting a makeshift tourniquet before driving himself to the hospital.

Upon arriving at the hospital, members of the staff were surprised that Hajek managed to drive to the hospital after being attacked by a shark. (RELATED: One Shark Reportedly Attacks Four Different People And Bites Chunk Of Woman’s Calf Off. Video Shows Bloody Aftermath)

“You drove yourself?” Pamela Comme, WESH 2 reporter, asked.

“I know, that’s what they said at the hospital,” Hajeck replied.

Hajek is the owner of the Gnarly Charley Surf Series.

Despite the injury, Hajek’s spirits remain high. What disappoints him most, he admitted to WESH 2, was breaking his 148-day surfing streak.

“I’m anxious to get back out there,” he told reporters. After receiving stitches, Hajek is expected to make a full recovery and plans to return to the water as soon as his wounds heal.

Volusia County, Florida, has long been known as a hotspot for shark activity, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. However, shark encounters in the area are rarely fatal.