Country Star HARDY Shares Simple Message For People Who Hate America, Crowd Goes Wild

Country star HARDY went nuclear on people who hate America at a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, over the weekend, and even dropped a couple of f-bombs.

During the record-breaking Morgan Wallen show at Neyland Stadium, HARDY made an appearance, along with other stars including Darius Rucker, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church. HARDY stole the show, however, with an epic rant calling out self-hating Americans.

“If you don’t like living here, go fucking live somewhere else motherfucker,” he said.

WATCH:

“Especially this year with all the crazy shit going on, I see a lot of people posting and talking shit about living in the United States of America and being a United States citizen. And to that I say, fuck you,” HARDY continued. “We’ve got people that work their fuckin’ ass off every day of their life, put their life on the fucking line so we can go to concerts in Neyland Stadium… and that’s a country I like to call ‘God’s Country.'”

HARDY’s rant appears to be a response to rapper Macklemore saying “fuck America” during a pro-Palestine concert in Seattle. As the Macklemore fans began to chant “fuck America,” the rapper cajoled them to keep up the America slander. “Straight up, say it. I’m not gonna stop you,” he said. “I’m not gonna stop you.” (RELATED: ‘F*ck America’: Macklemore Betrays His Country While On Stage)

Macklemore then dropped an f-bomb of his own…

WATCH:

“F*ck America” – Macklemore tonight in Seattle. The cheering crowd goes wild. pic.twitter.com/gF8AP6uAje — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2024

Let’s be real, a Macklemore concert in Seattle, with a sea of anti-American liberals insulting the greatest country on earth, sounds like it would suck big time. I’ll gladly take a Morgan Wallen concert in “God’s Country” any day.

‘Murica!