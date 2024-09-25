Hispanic Business Owner Questions Why Kamala Harris Never Implemented ‘Great Ideas’ For Inflation, Economy

A Hispanic business owner questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic policy proposals Wednesday, saying her “past performance” in the Biden administration was lacking compared to former President Donald Trump’s.

Harris reportedly plans to deliver a campaign speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday to detail the economic proposals that she would implement as president, The Wall Street Journal reported. Rafael Arroyo, a Nevada business owner, described how inflation caused his business to become “stagnant,” noting that massive price increases had to be passed on to his customers. (RELATED: ‘What Is Her Plan?’: Fox News Host Verbally Jousts With Dem Guest Over Kamala Harris’ Economic Policy)

WATCH:



“I mean, it’s really crazy how much it’s increased, and especially in niche businesses or, you know, things in auto parts and things like that,” Arroyo told “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. “I mean, some things we’re seeing double and triple the price. And, you know, it’s really hard to make any money like that. And I would just say to, you know, Harris and the Biden-Harris administration, if you had all these great ideas, why haven’t you done it?”

Harris unveiled a proposal to allow the Federal Trade Commission to impose “harsh penalties” for “price gouging” by grocery stores during an Aug. 16 speech on economic policy in North Carolina.

“I’m sure you could get something done if they’re actually good ideas, but it looks like she’s just waiting to, you know, try to get elected, I guess,” Arroyo told Doocy.

Since President Joe Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, prices have risen by over 20%, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached a recent high of 9% in June 2022. (RELATED: ‘Real Ground To Make Up’: ABC Political Director Warns ‘Kamala Harris Has Issues’ With Hispanic Voters)

“As a businessman, you look at past performance,” Arroyo added later. “So, I saw what the economy was doing. During the Trump administration, I was able to grow my business, I was able to open more locations. And, you know, that hasn’t been the case in the Biden-Harris administration. I’ve been, you know, stagnant. I’ve been dealing with fighting these rising costs, having to battle, you know, for employee pay and trying to raise the prices, you know, so I can keep up.”

