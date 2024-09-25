‘Enough To Land The Interview’: Faulkner Shades MSNBC Host Who Mocked Concern Over Harris’ Lack Of Policy Clarity

Fox News host Harris Faulkner noted Wednesday that MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle landed an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris after she had mocked concerns about Harris’ failure to explain policy positions.

Ruhle’s interview with Harris will air Wednesday evening on MSNBC following the vice president’s speech on economic policy, the 24-hours news network said in a post on X. Ruhle defended Harris’ lack of policy details during a Friday appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” citing the so-called “threat” to democracy posed by former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Dukes It Out With Dem Guest Over Whether Kamala Should Debate Or Do Press Conferences)

“She is set to sit down for her first solo national interview as a presidential candidate today. It will be on the liberal leaning network MSNBC,” Faulkner said. “And the anchor who will do it is Stephanie Ruhle. Last week, Stephanie Ruhle mocked the New York Times columnist Bret Stephens for saying Kamala Harris needs to be specific.”

WATCH:



Stephens had complained about Harris not doing interviews during the Friday episode, saying the vice president should answer questions particularly on foreign policy. Ruhle defended the vice president’s lack of interviews and press conferences by citing the fact that Harris was running against Trump.

“That was enough to land that interview,” Faulkner said. “We’ll see what happens tonight.”

The vice president has granted few interviews since President Joe Biden announced July 21 that he would end his reelection bid. Harris sat with media mogul Oprah Winfrey for a forum on Sept. 19, where she provided meandering answers on multiple issues.

Harris has reportedly backed away from left-wing positions she held during her campaign for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for president. Her campaign posted an “issues” section on its website, but it appeared to be a cut-and-paste from the campaign site for Biden’s reelection bid.

