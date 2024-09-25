Jenny McCarthy Reveals Raunchy Reason She Had To Dispose Of Her Wedding Dress

Jenny McCarthy wasn’t able to wear her wedding dress when she renewed her vows with actor Donnie Wahlberg and the reason has nothing to do with fitting into it.

The famous TV host admitted she had to dispose of her wedding dress altogether and had a very NSFW reason for not being able to slink back into the original dress she wore when she and Wahlberg tied the knot.

“Well, we slipped out into the garden during our wedding and kind of got busy in the garden,” McCarthy told People in an interview published Sept. 25.

McCarthy couldn’t hold back the laughter as she explained the unexpected turn of events that unfolded when she and Wahlberg married in 2014.

The couple were apparently so caught up in the moment that they snuck off to have sex and effectively destroyed her dress in the process.

“It got covered with grass stains!” she said, as she recalled her mid-wedding romp.

McCarthy admitted the dress couldn’t be saved because it was so severely damaged.

“There was no salvaging it,” she told People.

“The Masked Singer” host realized she had just told fans a whole lot more about her big day than they probably expected to hear.

“And I know that was TMI, but you know what? I don’t care,” she said.

“It was romantic and wonderful and at least I didn’t have to do it at the end of the night when I was tired.”

McCarthy went on to explain that her marriage continues to flourish and it includes a very special tradition.

“I used to make fun of celebrities or people in general when they’d renew their vows,” she told People.

“I’m like, ‘That’s so corny and weird. Your wedding’s over. Just stay married.”

She went on to say that Wahlberg liked the idea of renewing their vows each year and that’s something that is now special to the both of them, even ten years later. (RELATED: ‘So Much Sex Going On’: Jenny McCarthy Dishes About The ‘Gross’ Playboy Mansion Parties)

“He’s like, ‘I want to remind each other of our vows’ … like our pastor reminisces about the year and gives us a thing to think about as the year goes on. So, there is something nice about it,” McCarthy said.