Biden Tells ‘The View’ He’s Still In Complete Denial About Why He Was Pressured Off The Ticket

President Joe Biden told ABC News’ “The View” that he is still in complete denial about why he was forced off the presidential ticket as he touted poll numbers and his chances at beating former President Donald Trump.

Despite telling “The View” that he was at peace with his decision to drop out of the presidential race, Biden told the hosts on Wednesday that he didn’t believe there was a big uproar from within the Democratic party to try to get him off the ticket. The president said that he believes he could have beat Trump if he stayed in the race, adding that his polling numbers showed he was within striking distance of the former president.

“There was a perception that perhaps your hand was forced and some pointed fingers to Speaker Nancy Pelosi who you have a long relationship with and accomplished many things with. Did you feel that your hand was forced and what is your relationship with Speaker Pelosi now?” Alyssa Farah asked Biden.

“Our relationship is fine. Look — I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance of my running again. I didn’t sense that. And although the polling, they said Biden’s polling was different, the fact of the matter is, my polling was about, always within range of beating this guy,” the president said.

“What I did was … I think there were — it didn’t make sense. There were some folks who would like to see me step aside, so they had a chance to move on. I get that, that’s just human nature. But that wasn’t the reason I stepped down. I stepped down because I started thinking about it … you know, it’s hard to think, I know you’re only thirty,” the president continued, leaning over to Farah. “But it’s hard to think of, it’s hard for me to even say how old I am.”

After Biden joked about his age, Farah followed up and asked the president if he believed he would have won the race if he stayed in.

“Yes,” he said with no hesitation. “I was confident I would beat Trump.”

Biden finally dropped out of the presidential race on July 21 through a tweet, after a disastrous debate performance full of stumbling and confusion caused Democrats to panic and call for a new candidate. In a separate tweet, Biden endorsed Harris for president and she shortly after launched her presidential campaign.

Though polling repeatedly showed Biden trailing Trump massively in key swing states and nationally, the final straws appeared to come from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer turning. The former speaker confronted Biden in private about his declining poll numbers and chance at beating Trump, according to CNN. Schumer then told Biden behind closed doors that his decision to stay in the race could cost Democrats down-ballot races, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Among Dems Plummets 11 Points To Lowest Of His Presidency)

The president never truly addressed why he chose to drop out of the race, citing a need for “unity” in an Oval Office address, though Democrats were largely worried about his fitness for office.

“In recent weeks, it’s become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as President, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term, but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation,” Biden said in his Oval Office address.

The president’s appearance on “The View” largely circled around his decision to drop out of the race and the final months of his presidency as between commercial breaks the TV station played former clips of Biden.

“What have these past two months felt like and are you at peace with your decision?” Sara Haines asked the president.

“I am at peace with my decision. Look, when I ran for this last term, I saw myself as a transition president. Transitioning to a new generation of leadership, now I know I only look 40 but I am 180 years old. I’ve been around forever,” the president began.

“But what happened was, we were having so much success and getting things done that people thought we couldn’t get done. I found myself having used more time than I would have ordinarily to pass that torch.”