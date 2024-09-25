Harris Agrees To Interview With Talking Head Who Mocked Voters For Wanting More Interviews

Vice President Kamala Harris is sitting down for her first solo interview since launching her campaign with an MSNBC host who defended the presidential candidate for failing to answer for her policy flip-flops.

MSNBC announced Wednesday that its own Stephanie Ruhle would be interviewing Harris on Wednesday. Ruhle previously argued on Sept. 21 that Harris does not need to answer questions about her policy because former President Donald Trump poses a “threat” to democracy. (RELATED: ‘Witness Protection’: Media-Friendly Tim Walz Has Disappeared From Airwaves Since Joining Harris Ticket)

JUST ANNOUNCED: @VP Harris will join @MSNBC host @SRuhle in Pittsburgh for her first one-on-one network interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. Watch the full interview tonight at 7pmET on MSNBC. — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) September 25, 2024

“I’m an undecided voter,” New York Times columnist Bret Stephens said during an episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “I’m never going to vote for Trump, but I’m not sure I want to vote for Kamala and my fear is that she doesn’t really have a very good command of what she wants to do as president.”

“It’s not too much to ask Kamala say, are you for a Palestinian state if Hamas is going to run that state,” Stephens continued.

“And let’s say you don’t like her answer, are you going to vote for Donald Trump?” Ruhle asked.

“Kamala Harris is not running for perfect, she is running against Trump. We have two choices, and so there are some things that you might not know her answer to, and in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is, and the kind of threat he is to democracy.”

Harris previously sat down with CNN for an interview with Gov. Tim Walz after dodging interview requests for the first month of her campaign. But amid pressure to get the vice president to sit down for an interview, Harris failed to explain why her staff has reversed course on several policy stances she held.

Since then the vice president has done lesser known media interviews, appearing on local TV and radio stations. The vice president sat with the National Association for Black Journalists on Sept. 17 where she answered questions about how important joy is to her 2024 presidential campaign. Harris’ interview with the NABJ stood in stark contrast to Trump’s appearance in July which was filled with tension and pointed questions.

“The problem that a lot of people have with Kamala is that we don’t know her answer to anything,” Stephens responded.

“But you know his answer to everything,” Rule interjected.

“And that’s why I would never vote for him and why people shouldn’t vote for him,” Stephens responded. “But people also are expected to have some idea of what the program is of the person that you’re supposed to vote for … I don’t think it’s a lot to ask for her to sit down for a real interview as opposed to a puff piece.”