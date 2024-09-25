Former Black GOP Candidate Slams African Americans For Voting Blue Despite Being Fed ‘Rubbish’

Former Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette called out black Americans Wednesday on a podcast for continuing to vote for the Democratic Party despite being fed “rubbish” for decades.

The Democratic Party has long relied on black voters as part of their electoral coalition since the Civil Rights Era. During “The Sage Steele Show,” Barnette questioned black voters’ loyalty to the party, with host Sage Steele asking why they remain devoted to a platform that doesn’t align with their typical values.

“We need people who are willing to come and speak the hard truth, and one of those hard truths is 60 years — no one has been more loyal to the Democrat Party than black people. We vote 95 to 97% Democrat, like no one does that, right?” Barnett said.

Barnette continued to recall former First Lady Michelle Obama urging voters to “just vote Democrat,” contrasting it with her Wall Street experience, where she was never told to vote blindly by party.

“I’ve worked in the Wall Street environment, I’ve worked in Corporate America and all these other different places and I’ve been the only black person in many of these rooms,” Barnette said. “I remember politicians coming in vying for these people’s votes, especially in the Wall Street environment, and I don’t ever remember them saying, ‘You just shut up and do as you’re told. You know I don’t care what we’ve said in the past. I don’t care what we’ve done in the past. You just go out here and tow that line.'”

The former GOP candidate stated black voters have taught Democrats how to “treat” them, comparing those urging blind party loyalty to slave drivers. (RELATED: ‘Some Of Them Might Be Paid’: CNN Guest Dismisses Black Trump Supporters As ‘Imaginary’)

“But they come — instead, these politicians when they’re going to the Wall Street environment or some of these corporate entities — they come with ideas and plans on improvement and all of this,” Barnette said. “They come bearing gifts and plans, and these are ideas, and this is how we’re going to improve your situation and in the black community. We have, I believe, we teach people how to treat us. And we’ve taught people in the black community that they can give us their rubbish. They can give us the leftovers and that we will still tow that line, right?”

WATCH:

“We have faithfuls, I call them drivers, ’cause that’s what they were called back in slavery. You had the white overseer but under the white overseer, you had these black drivers, and their job was the same as the white overseer to keep those black folks in the field towing that line,” Barnett continued. “‘You shut up, you do as you’re told,’ right? And they were more often times more brutal than the white overseer themselves. So we have these same drivers today, the Michelle Obama’s, who would tell black folks, ‘Shut up, sit down, be quiet. You tow that line, I don’t care what you’ve heard or what someone has said or not said. What they’ve done for you, you just go vote Democrats.'”

While Vice President Kamala Harris has gained the majority of support from black voters, former President Donald Trump has been pulling from the Democratic Party’s key voting bloc over the last few months. Recent data from the Howard University Initiative on Public Opinion shows that despite Harris having 75% of the support, Trump is sitting with 16% — a significant jump as he only had 7% of the black vote in 2020.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.