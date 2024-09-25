LIV Golfer Anthony Kim Has Fired Off Some Banger Pro-Trump Tweets Recently

LIV wild card golfer Anthony Kim has recently fired off some unabashedly pro-Donald Trump tweets, saying in his most recent that he lost “opportunities and acquaintances” over his support for the former president.

A long-time fan favorite, Kim returned to professional golf in February after a 12-year hiatus triggered by an injury at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012 and his subsequent Achilles surgery. Although he’s a professional athlete — and we all know the majority of pros are either liberal, outspokenly liberal, or closeted conservatives too afraid to express their opinions — Kim has shown some courage with his pro-Trump, anti-Kamala tweets. (RELATED: New Sign That Conservative NFL Player May Have More Cultural Influence Than Taylor Swift’s Vaccinated Boy Toy)

I’ve def lost some opportunities and acquaintances because of my opinions here’s me caring. Keep ur money I’ll say what I want🤷‍♂️. Countless stories of @realDonaldTrump showing kindness & standin on business while #KamalaHarris gaslightin, lying. #girldad #gratitude #mentalhealth https://t.co/edtiV7sgWU — Anthony Kim (@AnthonyKim_Golf) September 25, 2024

Check out his other tweets about Trump, Kamala Harris and Democrats who believe biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Don’t blame #KamalaHarris 4 not wanting to be in a situation where questions R asked. She is not able to deliver a message when she had a teleprompter on #Oprah. U might not like @realDonaldTrump or his delivery but at least he is 4 the people. #girldad #gratitude #mentalhealth https://t.co/0ZzgJRcRrU — Anthony Kim (@AnthonyKim_Golf) September 24, 2024

All the #kamalaharris word salads in the world can’t explain this. This isn’t about left or right this is about common sense. @realDonaldTrump is a man of the people & the other candidate is slow🤷‍♂️😂. Btw @livgolf_league finals 2day. #girldad #gratitude #mentalhealth #Trump2024 https://t.co/3t2vPoKX8l — Anthony Kim (@AnthonyKim_Golf) September 22, 2024

I thought this was 1 of her better interviews😂😂😂. @realDonaldTrump did U know #KamalaHarris grew up in a middle class home and school busses R yellow? Hear me out maybe I’ll consider running next election 🤷‍♂️😂. @livgolf_league #girldad #gratitude #mentalhealth #Trump2024 https://t.co/8Oi8eSkVvh — Anthony Kim (@AnthonyKim_Golf) September 21, 2024

Guy has a dick and dad to two kids and wants to race women who have worked incredibly hard to compete but we all have to sit here & act like this shit is normal. ABSOLUTELY NOT!!! #mentalillness is no joke. Keep men out of women’s sports. #girldad #gratitude #mentalhealth https://t.co/sJiGqV2kOs — Anthony Kim (@AnthonyKim_Golf) September 3, 2024

Tough conversations R necessary 2 create change in anything. Letting born men play in women’s sports is insanity. How is this ok? Being a #girldad I will keep talking about it & don’t care if I stand alone. IDC wat anyone says that’s my opinion. 1%better #gratitude #mentalhealth — Anthony Kim (@AnthonyKim_Golf) September 4, 2024

It’s incredibly refreshing to see a pro-Trump athlete who’s married with a daughter speak his mind about biological males in women’s sports without any fear of repercussions. That’s how it should be in America. We don’t want to hear any more from LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, or Megan Rapinoe. Gives us more unfiltered AK riffing on the 2024 Election and the “insanity” of letting men compete against women.