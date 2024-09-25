Editorial

LIV Golfer Anthony Kim Has Fired Off Some Banger Pro-Trump Tweets Recently

BLOG
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day One

(Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

Scoops Delacroix Freelance Writer
Font Size:

LIV wild card golfer Anthony Kim has recently fired off some unabashedly pro-Donald Trump tweets, saying in his most recent that he lost “opportunities and acquaintances” over his support for the former president.

A long-time fan favorite, Kim returned to professional golf in February after a 12-year hiatus triggered by an injury at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012 and his subsequent Achilles surgery. Although he’s a professional athlete — and we all know the majority of pros are either liberal, outspokenly liberal, or closeted conservatives too afraid to express their opinions — Kim has shown some courage with his pro-Trump, anti-Kamala tweets. (RELATED: New Sign That Conservative NFL Player May Have More Cultural Influence Than Taylor Swift’s Vaccinated Boy Toy)

Check out his other tweets about Trump, Kamala Harris and Democrats who believe biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

It’s incredibly refreshing to see a pro-Trump athlete who’s married with a daughter speak his mind about biological males in women’s sports without any fear of repercussions. That’s how it should be in America. We don’t want to hear any more from LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, or Megan Rapinoe. Gives us more unfiltered AK riffing on the 2024 Election and the “insanity” of letting men compete against women.