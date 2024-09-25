Authorities Will Not Pursue Charges Against Nikki Bella’s Estranged Husband, Napa County District Attorney Announces

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Tuesday that her office will not pursue criminal charges against Nikki Bella’s estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev.

The prosecution reviewed the details of the investigation and evaluated the evidence presented before making their decision. The District Attorney said her office did not believe they would be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chigvintsev committed a crime on Aug. 29, according to TMZ. The “Dancing With The Stars” alum was originally arrested for felony domestic violence charges in relation to an incident that unfolded with an unidentified victim on that date.

Chigvintsev was arrested on a charge that involved injury to a spouse, cohabitant or partner, according to multiple reports. Bella, a TV personality and retired professional wrestler, was married to him at the time and the two lived with their four-year-old son Matteo, in Napa Valley, California. The former WWE star has since filed for divorce from Chigvintsev, although she has not specifically been identified as the victim in this case, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors may not be pursuing the case at this time, but they did leave the matter open for reevaluation and potential criminal charges, should new facts or evidence become known in the future, the outlet reported.

Chigvintsev was released on $25,000 bond and has maintained his innocence in the matter.

His attorney Dmitry Gorin of Eisner Gorin LLP spoke on behalf of his client after the district attorney shared her findings.

“He is grateful that the district attorney accurately assessed what took place, and determined he should not be charged,” Gorin said, according to TMZ.

"He is grateful that the district attorney accurately assessed what took place, and determined he should not be charged," Gorin said, according to TMZ.

"He enjoys tremendous support from the community, and requests privacy for the pending divorce matter. He loves his son, wants the best possible for him, and looks forward to the next chapter in his life professionally and as a father."

Bella and Chigvintsev are battling over child custody and spousal support as they dissolve their marriage, according to TMZ.