Authorities Will Not Pursue Charges Against Nikki Bella’s Estranged Husband, Napa County District Attorney Announces

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Tuesday that her office will not pursue criminal charges against Nikki Bella’s estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev.

The prosecution reviewed the details of the investigation and evaluated the evidence presented before making their decision. The District Attorney said her office did not believe they would be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chigvintsev committed a crime on Aug. 29, according to TMZ. The “Dancing With The Stars” alum was originally arrested for felony domestic violence charges in relation to an incident that unfolded with an unidentified victim on that date.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella attend Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Chigvintsev was arrested on a charge that involved injury to a spouse, cohabitant or partner, according to multiple reports. Bella, a TV personality and retired professional wrestler, was married to him at the time and the two lived with their four-year-old son Matteo, in Napa Valley, California. The former WWE star has since filed for divorce from Chigvintsev, although she has not specifically been identified as the victim in this case, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors may not be pursuing the case at this time, but they did leave the matter open for reevaluation and potential criminal charges, should new facts or evidence become known in the future, the outlet reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are seen on February 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by phamous2/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Getty Images

Chigvintsev was released on $25,000 bond and has maintained his innocence in the matter.

His attorney Dmitry Gorin of Eisner Gorin LLP spoke on behalf of his client after the district attorney shared her findings.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Brie Bella and Nikki Bella speak onstage at the live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“He is grateful that the district attorney accurately assessed what took place, and determined he should not be charged,” Gorin said, according to TMZ.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella attend 'Dancing With The Stars' season 25 taping at CBS Televison City on September 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

“He enjoys tremendous support from the community, and requests privacy for the pending divorce matter. He loves his son, wants the best possible for him, and looks forward to the next chapter in his life professionally and as a father.” (RELATED: Shocking Allegations Emerge In Domestic Violence Case Surrounding Nikki Garcia And Artem Chigvintsev)

Bella and Chigvintsev are battling over child custody and spousal support as they dissolve their marriage, according to TMZ.