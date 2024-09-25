‘Horrific Conspiracy Theories’: Diddy’s Kids Break Their Silence

The children of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter broke their silence in a message shared Tuesday on Instagram.

Quincy Brown and Christian, Jessie and D’Lila Combs issued a joint statement, marking the first time they have spoken out since Diddy’s arrest for allegedly committing numerous sex crimes. They focused their attention on rumors alleging Diddy was involved in the death of their mother, Kim Porter.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” they said.

The siblings addressed the publication of a memoir titled, “Kim’s Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side…” which claims to have been written by Porter before her death and authored by Jamal T. Millwood. Some people, like Diddy’s children, accuse the book of being false, while the book accuses Diddy of domestic violence and has sparked suspicions about Porter’s death.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves,” their statement reads.

The children reminded the public that there is a real-life family behind the dramatic stories that have recently gripped the headlines.

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed,” they wrote. “While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play.”

Diddy and Porter’s kids begged for peace amid the chaos.

“Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day. We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives,” they wrote.

They honored their mother’s memory before signing off.

“Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories. We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves,” they said.

“We love you and miss you mommy.”

Diddy and Porter’s kids did not make mention of the serious allegations made against their father. They didn’t address the fact that he remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being arrested for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. (RELATED: Alleged Rape Video Added To Diddy’s Mounting Legal Woes In New Legal Filing: REPORT)

Diddy has been denied bail two times and continues to await trial.