Robert Kraft Purchases Signed Tom Brady Rookie Card At Auction For A Cool $120,000 With The GOAT Sitting Beside Him

This is some straight up boss ish.

Known as a big-time memorabilia collector, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft added a new Tom Brady piece to his collection Tuesday night.

Taking place at a Sotheby’s and Fanatics auction in New York City, Kraft bought an autographed rookie Brady card for a smooth $120,000. Having a remarkable grade of 9.5, the card features the legendary quarterback while in his first NFL season back in 2000. And if that’s not cool enough, Kraft made the scene even more so by having Brady himself sitting right next to him in the process of everything. (RELATED: Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. Hit With One-Game Suspension Without Pay For ‘Repeated Violations.’ But Is It Warranted?)

The piece that Kraft purchased was one of four Brady cards sold during the auction.

Other notable cards auctioned off at this event were: a Roberto Clemente rookie card that sold for $840,000, a Shohei Ohtani rookie card that brought in $336,000, an Elly De La Cruz rookie card and several LeBron James autographed cards were purchased as well.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft won the auction for a Tom Brady autographed rookie card tonight a @Sothebys / @FanaticsCollect for $120,000. Next to him in the during the auction? Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/JXzj0UpJwP — Will Stern (@Will__Stern) September 25, 2024

Imagine being so rich and powerful where you can buy something with no problem for $120,000 while sitting next to the greatest quarterback to ever play the game …

Robert Kraft is a G, man, but what else would you expect from Mr. Nike Air Forces himself?