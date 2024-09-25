Rocker Dave Mason Cancels Tour Amid Devastating Health Crisis

Traffic’s Dave Mason canceled his fall “Traffic Jam 2024” west coast tour after learning he has a serious heart condition that requires urgent care.

The news was shared on Instagram in a short post published Tuesday.

“Dave Mason has announced the cancellation of his Fall ‘Traffic Jam 2024’ west coast tour after doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention,” the statement reads. “His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Mason (@davemasonmusic)

Mason addressed his fans directly in a statement shared on the band’s website.

“I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders,” he said.

“I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

There was no further information shared about the 78-year-old’s current health struggle, and his team didn’t provide any details regarding treatment or prognosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Mason (@davemasonmusic)

The talented musician has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and Jimi Hendrix. His skills and devotion to his craft were honored in 2004, when the Traffic founder was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The original Traffic lineup includes Mason, Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood.

Mason was scheduled to play a series of shows in Arizona, Nevada and California, which were originally expected to run through Oct. 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Mason (@davemasonmusic)

Signs of health struggles were visible earlier in September, when Mason’s team informed fans the tour’s first two shows in Phoenix and Las Vegas were canceled “under the advice of doctors.”

It’s unclear if the canceled shows will be rescheduled in the future. (RELATED: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Cancels Philadelphia And New York City Concerts Mid-Tour)

Fans have flooded social media with encouraging words as they wish Mason a speedy and full recovery.